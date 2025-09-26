Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Reveal Full 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
OXFORD, Miss. – One of the most anticipated men's basketball seasons in program history is quickly approaching.
On Thursday, the Ole Miss men's basketball team announced their non-conference slate for the 2025-26 season, featuring opponents from each of the other three power conferences with national names like Iowa, Memphis, Miami, 2024-Final Four member NC State, and St. John's.
OPENING UP IN OXFORD
The new season of men's hoops officially debuts on Monday, November 3, when Ole Miss will welcome Southeastern Louisiana to the SJB Pavilion for their opener at 7 p.m. Four days later, the Rebels host Louisiana Monroe on Friday, November 7 for a 6:30 p.m. game.
A 29-win team last season, Memphis will come to Oxford on Tuesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion, facing off for the 47th time in the rivalry's history which dates back to 1910.
On Friday, November 14, the team will host Cal State Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m. for their third-annual Throwback Game in the Tad Pad.
Fans will get to watch Ole Miss in town for the fifth-straight game to begin the new season on Tuesday, November 18 when they welcome Austin Peay for a 7 p.m. game.
BATTLE TEST AGAINST SOME OF THE BEST
For the second straight year, men's basketball will travel west to California for the Thanksgiving break, this time to Palm Springs where they'll participate in the Acrisure Series.
Beginning with a matchup against Big Ten member Iowa on Tuesday, November 25, they will then take on either Utah or Washington the following day, setting up for a pair of games against power four programs.
The team will then return to Oxford and host Miami for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday, December 2.
Following their third consecutive game against a power four team, Ole Miss heads up to New York City where they'll take on one of the top teams in all of college basketball.
On Saturday, December 6, Ole Miss matches up with St. John's in one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, Madison Square Garden.
HOOP IN THE 'SIP
Returning south and continuing to share the game of basketball around the state of Mississippi, Ole Miss will take on Southern Miss in Biloxi, Miss. for the third straight year on Saturday, December 13 at 2 p.m.
They'll continue their tour of The Magnolia State when they return to Tupelo, Miss. for the first time since 2004 and take on Alabama A&M on Wednesday, December 17 at 7 p.m.
NEUTRAL CLASH AND IN-STATE BATTLE
The Rebels will battle their second ACC foe of the non-conference season on Sunday, December 21, when they travel up to Greensboro, N.C. and take on 2024 Final Four participant NC State at noon CT.
They'll play their final game before jumping into SEC action on Monday, December 29, hosting Alcorn State in the SJB Pavilion at 7 p.m.
Remaining game times and TV designations will be released at a later date. Tip times are subject to change.
Ole Miss 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
Monday, November 3, 7 p.m. – SE Louisiana
Friday, November 7, 6:30 p.m. – Louisiana Monroe
Tuesday, November 11, 8 p.m. – Memphis
Friday, November 14, 6:30 p.m. – Cal St Bakersfield (Throwback Game in the Tad Pad)
Tuesday, November 18, 7 p.m. – Austin Peay
Tuesday, November 25 – Iowa (Palm Springs, Calif.)
Wednesday, November 26 – Utah/Washington (Palm Springs, Calif.)
Tuesday, December 2 – Miami
Saturday, December 6 – at St. John's
Saturday, December 13, 2 p.m. – Southern Miss (Biloxi, Miss.)
Wednesday, December 17, 7 p.m. – Alabama A&M (Tupelo, Miss.)
Sunday, December 21, 12 p.m. – NC State (Greensboro, N.C.)
Monday, December 29, 7 p.m. – Alcorn State
