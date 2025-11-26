Expert Computer Model Predicts Result of Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will travel to Starkville in Week 14 for an SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.
In a showdown that will have no shortage of drama leading up to it, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to capture a victory in the regular season finale and punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Despite the matchup set to hold significant weight on Ole Miss' postseason hopes, the headlines continue swirling surrounding Kiffin's future with LSU and Florida looking to lure him out of Oxford.
In what has emerged as a three-team race between the trio of program's, a decision is now set where Kiffin will reveal a decision on Saturday - 24 hours after the Egg Bowl - after meeting with Ole Miss officials last Friday.
Now, with headlines swirling and Ole Miss entering "must-win" territory, the ESPN SP+ has locked in a prediction for the Week 14 clash.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7.5 (-120)
- Mississippi State: +7.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -275
- Mississippi State: +225
Total
- Over 62.5 (-114)
- Under 62.5 (-106)
Ole Miss is currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on the road against a struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs squad
The over/under for the matchup sits at 63.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 82 percent chance to walk into Davis Wade Stadium on Friday and cement their College Football Playoff hopes.
On the other side, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are left with a 18 percent chance to play spoiler with a predicted final score of 37-22 in favor of the Rebels.
No. 7 Ole Miss and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Friday with all eyes set to be on a pivotal matchup in the Egg Bowl.
