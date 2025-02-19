Chris Beard Wants Ole Miss Basketball's 'Response' to Come on the Floor vs. Vanderbilt
The Ole Miss Rebels are in the middle of a full seven-day off week following a crushing loss to rival Mississippi State last Saturday.
In the loss, Ole Miss started hot, but overall looked over-matched throughout the majority of the game, ultimately taking a 10-point loss 81-71.
However, the long week has given Ole Miss time to reflect and get better, as well as respond in different aspects of the game. Rebels head coach Chris Beard gave his thoughts on the respone process so far during a media availability on Wednesday.
"The response starts long before you hit the practice floor," Beard said. "Body language and the feel and mood around the program. So that starts as early as what's going on in the team text? Are guys popping in on their off days? What's going on in that weight room?"
But for Beard, he wants it all to go towards Saturday. The Rebels are still in good position for earning an NCAA Tournament bid, but they have a tough finish to conference play as the regular season winds down. In order for last week's loss to be a learning moment, the new preparation has to positively affect the next game.
"Ultimately, the response has to be on the floor next game," Beard said.
Ole Miss still has a pair of practice days before heading up to Nashville as they continue to prepare to take on Vanderbilt, who is considered a "bubble team" for the NCAA Tournament. According to the latest bracketology update from Joe Lunardi, the Commodores are set to receive one of the last four byes in the tournament.
Ole Miss will take on Vanderbilt on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT as a part of a two-game road trip with a rematch against Auburn to follow on Wednesday.