Chris Beard Wants Ole Miss to 'Stay the Course' During Recent Losing Streak
The Ole Miss Rebels have suffered a skid in SEC play after opening the slate with a record of 4-0. Since an upset win over Alabama on the road, the Rebels have lost three straight games, including an 83-75 loss to Missouri on Saturday night.
Going on a losing streak is never enjoyable for a team, especially after Ole Miss was able to open league play on such a hot note. But head coach Chris Beard is wanting his team to remain focused and continue putting in the work necessary to have a winning culture as they navigate a grueling SEC schedule.
"We just stay the course," Beard said after the loss to Missouri. "This is the SEC. A two-game winning streak, it's free breakfast burritos in the morning, and people want to throw you a parade. A two-game losing streak, you feel like the sun won't come up tomorrow. It's short-term memory.
"Same thing we do after wins. We just get back to work. Right now, we're in a little slide. We've played three of the best teams in the country, and so it's understandable in this league. We've just got to keep working. It's a long season. It's an 18-round fight. We've got to play better, and most importantly, we've just got to stay the course."
Ole Miss' losses in this stretch have come by a total of 12 points, including an overtime loss on the road to Mississippi State and a one-point game against Texas A&M. There is still time to right the ship and regain some critical momentum, but the Rebels will need to start stacking wins once again if they want to remain in the talk for a sure NCAA Tournament berth.
The next chance for Beard and his team to gain a win comes on Wednesday night as Ole Miss hosts the Texas Longhorns at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. After that game, the Rebels have two more home matchups against top-ranked Auburn and nationally-ranked Kentucky, so the road will not get any easier as the calendar turns to February.
Tip-off between Ole Miss and Texas on Wednesday is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.