Ole Miss Basketball Welcomed Program-Record Student Crowd vs. Texas A&M
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels may have lost Wednesday night's basketball game to the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies, but the support surrounding the program appears to be at an all-time high.
Ole Miss announced this week that it welcomed 3,445 student fans to Wednesday night's game against A&M, a program record. "Club Red," as the basketball student section is called, showed up in full force for the Rebels' first home game since Jan. 11.
These students went home after a heartbreaking result for their team, however. Ole Miss led the entirety of Wednesday's game until Texas A&M's Manny Obaskei made a go-ahead three-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game, and the Rebels were unable to answer as time expired.
Head coach Chris Beard thanked the crowd in attendance following Wednesday night's loss and issued an apology for the final result.
“Appreciate the crowd," Beard said. "I just apologize to everyone who came to the game. I know you come to the game wanting to win, and we were so close to getting that done for everybody tonight. ... Nobody feels worse than we do. We feel like we let a lot of people down tonight.”
This marked Ole Miss' second loss of SEC play and second-straight loss over the last week. Still, the Rebels now stand at 4-2 in SEC play, a mark that is more than serviceable considering how stout the league appears to be through six games.
Ole Miss will once again be hitting the road this weekend as it travels to face the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.