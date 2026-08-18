Former Ole Miss Guard AJ Storr Transfers to Fifth Team in Five Years

The Ole Miss Rebels are getting ready for their third season under head coach Chris Beard.

But on the opposite side of the country, one of the team's best players from last season is joining a new program ... again.

Former Ole Miss guard AJ Storr has committed to UNLV, per reports from On3. After securing another year of eligibility through the 5-by-5 court ruling for 2022 recruits, Storr now lands with his fifth team ahead of his fifth season in college basketball.

In his one year at Ole Miss, Storr played 35 games (15 starts) and averaged a team-high 15.5 points while adding 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

AJ Storr Has Been Everywhere

Ole Miss Rebels guard AJ Storr talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Storr started off as a four-star recruit out of prestigious IMG Academy in the 2022 class. He committed to St. John's in hopes of leading the Red Storm back to national prominence.

Instead, he spent just one year with St. John's before transferring to Wisconsin, where he had a career-best season during the 2023-24 campaign. With the Badgers, Storr started all 36 games while averaging 16.8 points and

This caught the attention of Kansas, as Storr joined the Jayhawks for the 2024-25 season. However, he averaged a career-low 6.1 points before transferring to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss fans will remember Storr for nearly leading the Rebels to the SEC Tournament Championship last year despite an abysmal regular season for the program. He averaged 19.5 points during four games in the SEC Tournament, highlighted by hitting a game-tying layup to force overtime in the SEC Semifinals against Arkansas.

Across his four years of college basketball, Storr has played 138 games (72 starts) while averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 43.1 percent shooting.

The Runnin' Rebels have not made the NCAA Tournament since the 2012-13 season, but Storr's veteran experience could be the difference in getting UNLV back to March Madness.

Ole Miss Has Yet to Announce Roster for 2026-27

The Rebels have yet to announce the official roster for next season, but as things stand, it's expected that Ole Miss currently has 12 of a maximum 15 players on the team for 2026-27.

This means that Storr could've returned if both he and the coaching staff felt mutual about it, but he will now suit up for UNLV instead.

With many other players also looking for a new team following the eligibility ruling, perhaps Beard will add another name to the roster as November approaches.

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