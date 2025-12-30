How It Happened: Ole Miss Basketball Handles Business in 79-43 Win Over Alcorn State

OXFORD, Miss. –Malik Dia secured his second consecutive double-double as Ole Miss defeated Alcorn State 79-43 in Oxford, Mississippi in the SJB Pavilion on Monday night.

Ole Miss (8-5) found itself in a deficit early as Alcorn State (1-11) held the Rebels scoreless for the first six minutes of play with an 8-0 lead.

However, at the 14-minute mark, Ole Miss's Koren Johnson buried a three-point jumper to begin a 19-0 run that would put Ole Miss in front with 9:27 to play in the first half.

Ole Miss continued to push its pace, riding its offense to a 37-25 lead at the midway break.

In the second half, the Rebels continued their dominance with Dia leading the way offensively with 10 second-half points. Ole Miss outrebounded the Braves, 31-11 and scored 22 points in the paint to Alcorn State's four over the second frame.

The Rebels would extend their lead to as much as 40, 77-37, with 2:28 left to play. The lead was set after a 22-2 run that started at the 9:54 minute mark.

Ole Miss will head to Norman, Oklahoma, next to begin Southeastern Conference play against Oklahoma on Saturday, January 3 at 2:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Noble Center.

NOTABLES

• Malik Dia registered his second-straight double-double, and third over the past five games with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He's the first Rebel with double-doubles in back-to-back games since Sebastian Saiz in March 2017.

• Joining Dia in the double-double department was James Scott with 13 points and 11 rebounds, marking the first time Ole Miss had two players register double-doubles in the same game since March of 2021.

• Corey Chest tied his season-best with 10 rebounds. The last time Ole Miss had three players with 10 or more rebounds in a game was January of 2016.

• Ole Miss posted a rebound margin of +25 (53-28), the first time hitting that mark since December of 2008.

