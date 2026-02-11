Ole Miss Basketball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Start Time and TV Channel in SEC Battle

OXFORD, Miss. – Following four consecutive road games, the Ole Miss men's basketball team is back at home, hosting Alabama in the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday, February 11 at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 11-12, 3-7 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (55-35) • 292-133 career record (14th Season)

Alabama Crimson Tide (Record: 16-7, 6-4 SEC)

Head Coach: Nate Oats • 7th Season at Alabama (161-70) • 257-113 career record (11th Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Richard Cross

Analyst: Mark Wise

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. ALABAMA

A series that dates back to 1921, this will be the 187th game played between Ole Miss and Alabama. The Crimson Tide hold the series lead 127-59, but Ole Miss has a slight edge when playing in Oxford 44-43.

LAST MEETING: January 14, 2025 (W, 74-64, Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

• A historic win, No. 21 Ole Miss rallied from down four at halftime, dominating the No. 4 Tide 42-28 in the final 20 minutes.

• Malik Dia (Ole Miss): 23 points, 19 rebounds, two blocks.

• Aden Holloway (Alabama): 15 points, six rebounds, three assists.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

SCOUTING THE CRIMSON TIDE

Alabama brings a record of 16-7 to Oxford, having gone 6-4 in conference play to sit in sixth in the recent SEC Standings. Highlights from their non-conference action include wins at No. 5 St. John's, No. 8 Illinois, Maryland, and Clemson. Their six wins in SEC play have come over Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas A&M, and most recently Auburn.

The Tide sit on the edge of the latest AP and Coaches Polls, earning 72 points via votes in the AP to rank 26th and 24 points via votes in the Coaches to rank 27th. They hold the 20th spot in the most recent KenPom rankings and 23rd in the NET.

Alabama's high-powered offense which ranks third in the nation in points per game is led by two of the SEC's best scorers, as Labaron Philon leads the team and conference at 21.5 points per game and Aden Holloway adds 17.1 per outing.

They're paced on the boards by Amari Allen at 7.4 per game, while their defense is led by Aiden Sherrell who ranks second in the SEC in blocks per game at 2.5.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Three-point attempts per game, 35.6, 1st

- Made three pointers per game, 12.6, 2nd

- Point per game, 91.8, 3rd

- Blocks per game, 5.8, 6th

- Defensive rebounds per game, 28.7, 9th

- Rebound per game, 41.1, 17th

- Assist-to-turnover ratio, 1.65, 25th

- Free throws made per game, 18.3, 28th

Head coach Nate Oats is in his seventh season with the Crimson Tide, owning a win percentage with the program of nearly 70 percent. He's guided Alabama to five-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Final Four in 2024 and Elite Eight in 2025, and has won two SEC regular season and SEC Tournament titles.

He previously led Buffalo for four seasons, where he accumulated 59 wins in his final two years and guided the Bulls to a pair of NCAA Tournaments.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: