How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Lindenwood
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels returned to the win column on Tuesday with an 86-63 win over Louisville in the SEC/ACC Challenge, and they return home on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 21 to host the Lindenwood Lions at the SJB Pavilion.
The Rebels' win over the Cardinals on Tuesday came in dominating fashion as Ole Miss had four players finish the game with a double-digit point total, led by guard Dre Davis with 20. This provided a successful bounce back effort for coach Chris Beard's team after it lost its first game of the season in the Rady Children's Invitational to Purdue on Black Friday.
Lindenwood is relatively new to the Division I classification in the NCAA, and you can read more about the Lions' program here. Here's how you can watch the action in Oxford on Saturday night.
WHO: Lindenwood Lions vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Lindenwood (3-5) vs. Ole Miss (7-1)
WHEN: Dec. 7 -- 7 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Lindenwood +31.5, Ole Miss -31.5
MONEY LINE: N/A
OVER/UNDER: 148.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.