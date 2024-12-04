Ole Miss Basketball Cruises Past Louisville in SEC/ACC Challenge
Ole Miss men's basketball earned its seventh win of the season, cruising past Louisville 86-63 on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
As a team, the Rebels shot 57.6% from the floor, 42.1% from three-point range, and 75% from the free throw line. Dre Davis lead the Rebels in scoring with a season-high 18 points, followed by Sean Pedulla with 16, Davon Barnes with 11, and Jaylen Murray and Matthew Murrell with 10.
As a team, the Cardinals shot 33.9% from the floor, 16.7% from 3-point range, and 66.7% from the free throw line. Chucky Hepburn led the Cardinals in scoring with 19 points, followed by J'Vonne Hadley with 12 points.
While a contentious first half, with Louisville trailing by as little as six, the Rebels would cruise in the second half, leading by as much as 28. Louisville led only once, scoring the first points of the game but would never lead again.
This win proves as a major victory for Chris Beard & Co., especially coming off the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego with an overtime win over BYU and a heartbreaking loss to then-No. 13 Purdue. The ability to play a close game and then dominate in the second half against a quality opponent is a great sign for the season to come. Even more impressive is to allow the first score of the game and then never trail again.
The Rebels have now won or competed in multiple big games out of conference. This win could go a long way for the Rebels' postseason chances later in the winter.
Ole Miss is back in action this Saturday against Lindenwood in the SJB Pavilion. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.