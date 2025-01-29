How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Hosts Texas Longhorns in SEC Bout
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and they hope to reverse those fortunes on Wednesday night when they play host to the Texas Longhorns.
Ole Miss has dropped close games to Mississippi State (in overtime), Texas A&M (by one point) and Missouri over the last week-plus since picking up a huge upset win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. After the loss to Missouri, Rebels head coach Chris Beard discussed what his team needed to do to turn things around in the midst of this conference skid.
"We just stay the course," Beard said after the loss to Missouri. "This is the SEC. A two-game winning streak, it's free breakfast burritos in the morning, and people want to throw you a parade. A two-game losing streak, you feel like the sun won't come up tomorrow. It's short-term memory.
"Same thing we do after wins. We just get back to work. Right now, we're in a little slide. We've played three of the best teams in the country, and so it's understandable in this league. We've just got to keep working. It's a long season. It's an 18-round fight. We've got to play better, and most importantly, we've just got to stay the course."
Beard and the Rebels "get back to work" on Wednesday night in their first-ever SEC matchup against Texas. Here's how you can watch the action set to take place in Oxford as Ole Miss opens a three-game homestand.
WHO: Texas Longhorns vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Texas (14-6, 3-4 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (15-5, 4-3 SEC)
WHEN: Jan. 29 -- 8 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN2
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart, Color: Dane Bradshaw
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -5.5, Texas +5.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -225, Texas +184
OVER/UNDER: 141.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
