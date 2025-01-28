Does Ole Miss Basketball Face a 'Must-Win' Matchup With Texas?
Ole Miss basketball has been on a skid as of late.
The Rebels lost an overtime heartbreaker to No. 14 Mississippi State 84-81 back on Jan. 18, followed by another heartbreaker to No. 13 Texas A&M 63-62 on Jan. 22. The Rebels then hit the road to take on No. 22 Missouri, losing 83-75.
Ole Miss is back home on Wednesday night to take on Texas in a matchup that feels like a "must-win" for the Rebels.
The Rebels started out SEC play at 4-0 and second in the conference and now sit tied for fourth place at 4-3. Texas is a tough team, coming off a wild 70-69 win over aforementioned No. 13 Texas A&M. The Rebels need to win Wednesday's matchup to not only stop the skid, but to regain momentum as the team prepares to enter the toughest part of the schedule.
The Rebels jumped up to No. 16 in the AP Poll following a historic win over No. 4 Alabama, but have since slid to No. 23 in the latest poll. A win over the Longhorns would not only help the team in the rankings, but their resume for the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels currently sit at No. 22 in the latest NET rankings, with a Quad 1 record of 4-5. Notable wins for the program include previously mentioned Alabama and Louisville in the ACC-SEC Challenge.
While a loss doesn't end the Rebels tournament hopes, a win would absolutely help them. Texas would get the Rebels to 5-5 in Quad 1 play and mark a crucial SEC win ahead of the toughest stretch of Ole Miss' schedule.
On the horizon for the Rebels, the team plays No. 1 Auburn at home, No. 12 Kentucky at home, at LSU, at South Carolina, No. 14 Mississippi State at home, at No. 24 Vanderbilt, at No. 1 Auburn, Oklahoma at home, No. 8 Tennessee at home, and at No. 5 Florida.
Tip-off for the Rebels and Longhorns is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.