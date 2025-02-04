The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Welcomes Kentucky to SJB Pavilion

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to welcome the Kentucky Wildcats to Oxford on Tuesday night.

Feb 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels fans hold up their hands as Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to return to the win column in SEC play on Tuesday night when they play host to the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

Ole Miss (16-6, 5-4 SEC) is coming off a home loss to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, and prior to that matchup, the Rebels took down the Texas Longhorns in Oxford. Now, the nationally-ranked tour continues for Chris Beard's team as the blue-blood Wildcats come into town.

Kentucky has also taken its fair share of lumps in SEC play so far this season, however. The Cats are 4-4 in the league, and last time out, they dropped an 89-79 final score to the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Of course, the Hogs are led by former Kentucky head coach John Calipari, so the Wildcats will be looking to bounce back from an emotional home loss when they hit the road this week.

Can Ole Miss knock Kentucky below the .500 mark in SEC play? Here's how you can watch the action unfold on Tuesday night.

WHO: No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Kentucky (15-6, 4-4 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (16-6, 5-4 SEC)

WHEN: Feb. 4 -- 6 p.m. CT

WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes, Reporter: Molly McGrath

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -3.5, Kentucky +3.5

MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -156, Kentucky +130

OVER/UNDER: 155.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

