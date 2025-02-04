How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Welcomes Kentucky to SJB Pavilion
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to return to the win column in SEC play on Tuesday night when they play host to the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford.
Ole Miss (16-6, 5-4 SEC) is coming off a home loss to the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, and prior to that matchup, the Rebels took down the Texas Longhorns in Oxford. Now, the nationally-ranked tour continues for Chris Beard's team as the blue-blood Wildcats come into town.
Kentucky has also taken its fair share of lumps in SEC play so far this season, however. The Cats are 4-4 in the league, and last time out, they dropped an 89-79 final score to the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Of course, the Hogs are led by former Kentucky head coach John Calipari, so the Wildcats will be looking to bounce back from an emotional home loss when they hit the road this week.
Can Ole Miss knock Kentucky below the .500 mark in SEC play? Here's how you can watch the action unfold on Tuesday night.
WHO: No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Kentucky (15-6, 4-4 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (16-6, 5-4 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 4 -- 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech, Analyst: Jimmy Dykes, Reporter: Molly McGrath
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss -3.5, Kentucky +3.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -156, Kentucky +130
OVER/UNDER: 155.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.