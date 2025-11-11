How to Watch Ole Miss Basketball vs. Memphis Tigers in Tuesday Night Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – Separated by just over an hour drive, Ole Miss and Memphis will face off on Tuesday night in the SJB Pavilion, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. and streaming on the SEC Network.
TEAM FACTS
Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 2-0, 0-0 SEC)
Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (46-24) • 283-122 career record (14th Season)
Memphis Tigers (Record: 1-0, 0-0 AAC)
Head Coach: Penny Hardaway • 8th Season at Memphis (155-68) • 155-68 career record (8th Season)
ON THE AIR
Television/Online: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Matt Schumacker
Analyst: Dane Bradshaw
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Gary Darby
Analyst: Murphy Holloway
SERIES HISTORY VS. MEMPHIS
Separated by just a one-hour drive, Ole Miss and Memphis have played 46 games in their series, with the Tigers leading the all-time series 30-16.
They first played over a century ago in 1910, and have faced off regularly in recent years. The Rebels lead the series when playing in Oxford, up 12-6, with the two schools at an even 5-5 over the previous 10 matchups.
LAST MEETING: December 28, 2024 (L, 70-87, Memphis, Tenn.)
• Trailing by just two points in FedEx forum at the half, Ole Miss fell behind in the second frame to Memphis who was led by a career day from Colby Rogers.
• Sean Pedulla (Ole Miss): 13 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals.
• Colby Rogers (Memphis): 28 points, 6-9 3P, four rebounds, one block.
SCOUTING THE TIGERS
Memphis nearly won 30 games a season ago, going 29-6 and 16-2 in conference action in 2024-25. After winning the American Conference Tournament, the Tigers fell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to Colorado State 78-70. This season, the team has begun 1-0 following a win over San Francisco 76-70 this past Saturday. Following the game in Oxford, their loaded non-conference schedule consists of Purdue, Baylor, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and more.
The Tigers were led in game one offensively by Sincere Parker who had 15 points with six rebounds and a pair of assists. Dug Mcdaniel added 11 points with eight assists and four steals while Quante Berry dropped 17 points off the bench.
Head coach Penny Hardaway is in his eighth season at the helm of Memphis, and has won 20 or more games in six of his previous seven years.
The former four-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Team member is a former All-American player for Memphis, where his No. 25 jersey is retired.
As a coach, Hardaway has led Memphis to a postseason tournament in five seasons, highlighted by an NIT Championship in 2021, and back-to-back NCAA Tournament invites in 2022 and 2023.
KEPT IT ROLLING
In their second game of the season, the Rebels handled Louisiana Monroe 86-65. AJ Storr led Ole Miss with 19 points, connecting on four shots from beyond the arc for the second game in a row. Ilias Kamardine loaded the box score, dropping 15 points while dishing out seven assists with a block and three steals on defense.
CONVINCING OPENER
One of the most anticipated seasons in program history got off to a great start, as Ole Miss took down Southeastern Louisiana in their opener 88-58 on Monday, November 3. The Rebels out-rebounded the Lions 44 to 26, posting their best rebound margin of +18 under head coach Chris Beard. The team was paced offensively by Malik Dia, who scored 20 points with four rebounds, an assist, and two steals.
In his Ole Miss debut, AJ Storr dropped 18 points while going 4-5 from beyond the arc, adding six rebounds and four assists. His 18 were the most for a Rebel debut in a season opener since 2016, when Deandre Burnett scored 23 vs. UT Martin.
International guard Ilias Kamardine flashed his skill on both ends of the floor in his first college game, scoring 13 points with three boards, four assists, and a pair of steals. James Scott led the team on the boards with nine while blocking three shots (eighth career game with 3 or more blocks), while Kezza Giffa came off the bench and added 12 points in just 15 minutes.
