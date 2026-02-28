How to Watch Ole Miss Basketball vs. Auburn Tigers in SEC Matchup on Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. – The Ole Miss men's basketball team takes to the road for one last time during the regular season, as they will head to Auburn, Alabama, to face the Tigers on Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 11-17, 3-12 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (55-41) • 292-139 career record (14th Season)

Auburn Tigers (Record: 15-13, 6-9 SEC)

Head Coach: Steven Pearl • 1st Season at Auburn (15-13) • 15-13 career record (1st Season)

ON THE AIR

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Dave Neal

Analyst: Jon Sundvold

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. AUBURN

The Tigers and Rebels have played in 151 games during their history, with Auburn owning the series lead 87-64. When playing in Auburn, the Tigers holds a series lead 57-17 and have won four straight. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season, matching up earlier in the SEC schedule on January 20.

LAST MEETING: January 20, 2026 (L, 66-78, Oxford, Miss.)

• A battle through the first half, Auburn led by one point at the midway break before scoring 50 in the second half to win by 12.

• AJ Storr (Ole Miss): 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal.

• Keyshawn Hall (Auburn): 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block, one steal.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

Auburn holds a record of 15-13 overall and 6-9 in conference play, recently falling to Mississippi State, defeating Kentucky, and dropping a game at Oklahoma over their last three. They currently sit in 11th place in the latest SEC Standings, and own a NET Ranking of 35 and are 37th in the latest KenPom. One of 11 SEC teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament according to the latest ESPN Bracketology, the Tigers are sitting as a 10 seed with one of the last four byes.

UCF transfer forward Keyshawn Hall paces Auburn offensively, averaging 20.8 points per game for the fourth-best clip in the SEC, while pulling in 7.0 rebounds as well. Much of his production comes from drawing fouls, as he leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the nation with 193 made free throws while shooting 86.2 percent from the charity stripe.

Notable NCAA Team Statistical Rankings:

- Free throw attempts per game, 27.7, 2nd

- Free throws made per game, 20.7, 3rd

- Offensive rebounds per game, 13.8, 12th

- Points per game, 83.5, 36th

- Turnovers per game, 10.1, 46th

- Blocks per game, 4.3, 60th

In his first season at the helm, Steven Pearl took over for his father Bruce Pearl this past offseason after spending 2023-25 as an associate head coach and 2017-23 as an assistant coach at Auburn. He previously played for his father while at Tennessee from 2007-11.

