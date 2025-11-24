How to Watch Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Longwood Lancers on Monday Night
OXFORD, Miss. – For the first time in program history, Ole Miss women's basketball will matchup against Longwood on Monday, November 24. Tipoff at the SJB Pavilion will be at 6 p.m. CT, streaming on SEC Network+.
TEAM FACTS
No. 13/14 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0, 0-0 SEC)
Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (129-95) • 13th Season in Career (223-158)
Longwood Lancers (4-2, 0-0 Big South)
Head Coach: Erika Lang-Montgomery • 4th Season at Longwood (43-56) • 14th Season in Career (154-214)
ON THE AIR
Television: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada
Color: Lindsay King
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Graham Doty
SCOUTING THE LANCERS
Erika Lang-Montgomery is in her fourth season guiding Longwood's women's basketball team. She's led the Lancers to three consecutive first-round byes in the Big South Conference Tournament. Last season, Longwood went 22-12 overall with an 11-5 conference record. The Lancers beat USC Upstate and Radford to reach the tournament round of the Big South Conference Tournament, but fell to High Point, 59-53. Longwood earned a spot in the WNIT, but fell to Duquesne in the first round.
Starting this season, Longwood is 4-2 and looking poised to repeat its success from last season. The Lancers have scored at least 120 points two times this season already, dropping 121 against Randolph and 128 against Bluefield.
Their only losses have come to Navy and Virginia, the latter of which was their last time on the court. Much to do with their strong start has come from Longwood retaining all players who didn't graduate from last season. Longwood is one of just 19 Division I women's basketball teams to not lose a single player to the transfer portal.
One of the advantages Longwood possesses is that scoring can come from any member of the team on any given evening. Eleven players are averaging at least 5.0 points per game through six showings this season, and nine are averaging at least 7.0.
Longwood is third in the country in bench points per game, averaging 41.8. Frances Ulysse is presently the top scorer for the Lancers, averaging 12.2 points with 5.8 rebounds per game. Longwood's top rebounder is Otaifo Esenabhalu, who has 7.4 boards per game.
Lang-Montgomery has developed Longwood into a defensive stalwart that is averaging close to 20 steals per game. At 19.3 steals per game, Longwood leads the country in that statistical category.
A trio of players, Jesstynie Scott, Malea Brown and Jasmine Peaks, are averaging at least 3.0 steals per game. Scott, a freshman out of Americus, Georgia, has earned back-to-back Big South Freshman of the Week honors through the first two weeks of the season.
GAMES AGAINST THE BIG SOUTH
On top of facing an opponent for the first time ever, Ole Miss is facing a member of a relatively unfamiliar Big South Conference. Ole Miss has only faced two Big South teams in its 51-year history, them being High Point and Radford.
The Rebels won both of those games. When Ole Miss faced High Point in 2016, the Rebels escaped with a 73-62 victory off the backs of four players putting up double-digit points. The Rebels beat Radford in 2000, 91-62, in the Vermont Tournament.
THE EXPECTATION, NOT THE EXCEPTION
Entering year eight of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era in Oxford, the standard has been set. Two Sweet 16s in three years, four NCAA Tournaments in a row, four straight 10-win SEC seasons, multiple All-SEC selections and three WNBA Draft picks, the Rebels have re-asserted themselves as a top program in women's college basketball.
