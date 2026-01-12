How It Happened: Ole Miss WBB Cruises to 93-68 Victory Over Mississippi State

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 18/17 Ole Miss women’s basketball dismantled in-state rival Mississippi State, 93-68, Sunday afternoon at the Sandy & John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Rebels (16-3, 3-1 SEC) secured their first 20-point win over the Bulldogs (14-4, 1-3 SEC) since Feb. 19, 1997, when Ole Miss won, 76-56. Ole Miss’ 93 points is the most against Mississippi State since March 4, 1994, when it scored 100 points, and is tied for the second-most against it in the series history.

Four players scored in double-digits, three of which had at least 15 points. Cotie McMahon and Sira Thienou each had at least 20 points for the second time in as many games. McMahon led the charge again, totaling 21 points, as Thienou was just behind with a 20-point effort. Latasha Lattimore and Christeen Iwuala held the front court in check, scoring 17 and 14 points, respectively.

With her double-digit scoring, McMahon has scored at least 10 points in each of Ole Miss’ first 19 games this season. McMahon has now tied Bianca Thomas for the longest such streak in recent memory, who started the 2009-10 season with 19 consecutive games of double-digit points. Should she match her offensive output against Georgia, she will be in sole possession of the second-longest streak to begin a season.

The Ole Miss defense stifled Mississippi State throughout the game, forcing 16 turnovers with 13 steals. Thienou was largely the reason for it, totaling five steals on her own. She’s the second player this season to have at least five steals in one game. Oppositely, the Rebel offense were elite at taking care of the ball, having a season-low eight turnovers and allowing only four steals.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The Rebels came out swinging against their rivals. Iwuala got the party started, scoring the first bucket of the match less than 20 seconds in, and McMahon added a quick five points after Iwuala. Kaitlin Peterson converted an and-one opportunity, which put the Rebels at 10 points in less than two minutes.

The teams went back-and-forth for the remainder of the period, each team having an answer for the other. McMahon secured her 10th point of the outing on a splashed three and Iwuala made a tough layup on the following possession. Behind the efforts of the dynamic duo, Ole Miss carried a 21-17 lead into the second quarter.

McMahon’s dominance continued in the second quarter, scoring a quick nine points before the midway mark of the period.

She scored two acrobatic layups early on, getting fouled in the process on the second one. Iwuala made several key buckets with McMahon, beginning the day by making her first five field goal attempts to help put the Rebels ahead by 15.

Thienou also exploded in the second quarter, making an electric layup on one possession and a long three on another. Another three from Denim DeShields closed the half on a high note, as Ole Miss held its biggest lead of the game, winning 50-35.

The Rebels had their best first half shooting percentage of the season, shooting 63.6 percent. Fifty points is also the most points by the team in a first half this season, as well as the most allowed by Mississippi State in either half this season. Three athletes, McMahon, Iwuala and Thienou, had double-digit points to begin the second half.

Iwuala set the tempo in the third after the break. The quarter would be defined in the paint, as Iwuala made two shots in close range. Desrae Kyles complemented Iwuala’s efforts by scoring a tough layup herself off a nice pass from DeShields.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

In the quarter, Ole Miss scored 12 points in the paint as shots came from six different Rebels. With McMahon in foul trouble, Ole Miss still excelled, scoring 21 total points in the frame, which capped when Debreasha Powe drained a last-second 3-pointer. Powe’s shot made it 71-48 with just 10 minutes to play.

With the game score sitting comfortably in the Rebels favor, Ole Miss went into lockdown mode. Despite allowing 20 points from Mississippi State, Ole Miss had an answer to each retaliation, scoring 22, with much of the production coming early in the period. The fourth saw Lattimore come to life, as she dropped 11 points in the frame alone.

She went 3-for-3 from the floor, including one shot from long distance. Thienou kept the Bulldogs from scoring with two steals, but Mississippi State had a slight scourge in scoring during garbage time. The Bulldogs scored four-straight to end the game, but the buzzer sounded with the Rebels on top, 93-68.

Ole Miss will not be back in action until Jan. 18, when it faces Georgia for the second time this season in Athens. Tipoff is 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on SECN.

