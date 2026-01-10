Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Earns Major Midseason Honor Amid Early Success

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Earning her seventh individual honor this season, Cotie McMahon has been recognized on the John R. Wooden Award Women's Midseason Top 25 Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club John R. Wooden Award®, presented by Principal, announced on Wednesday.

This marks the third time that she has been honored on the Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list, earning a spot the past two years at Ohio State. During the 2024-25 season, she went one step further and was named to the late midseason top 20 watch list.

McMahon has been outstanding in her first year as a Rebel, averaging a team-high 18.9 points on a .486 shooting clip. Along with her scoring, the senior averages 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She has been the game leader for Ole Miss in scoring in 11 games this season and has secured three double-doubles.

Scoring at least 10 points in each of Ole Miss' first 17 games this season, McMahon has now tied Nikki Byrd for the longest such streak in recent memory, who started the 2011-12 season with 17 consecutive games of double-digit points. She could surpass Byrd next game and set her sights on Bianca Thomas, who scored at least 10 points in the first 19 games in 2009-10.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Women's Basketball.

Selected by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list comprises 25 student-athletes who are frontrunners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball: the Wooden Award All-American Team™ and the Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2026 John R. Wooden Award® Women's Player of the Year. Players not selected for the list remain eligible for inclusion on the late-season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot will feature 15 top players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award® qualifications.

Celebrating its 50th year, the Wooden Award will feature special programming throughout the season with first winner and ambassador Marques Johnson, culminating in the 2026 John R. Wooden Award presented by Principal. Winners and All Americans will be honored at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Friday, April 10, 2026.

