INJURY REPORT: Key Ole Miss Rebel Likely to See Action in Showdown vs. Auburn
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels face a massive test on Saturday when the No. 1 Auburn Tigers come to town, and it appears that both teams will be near full-strength at tip-off.
According to the latest injury report released by the Southeastern Conference on Friday night, only one player could be hindered by his ailments, and even he is expected to play. Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell, who has been listed on other recent injury reports for the Rebels, is listed as "probable" for Saturday's game against Auburn.
Despite having a "questionable" listing ahead of recent games, Murrell has suited up for Ole Miss against both Missouri and Texas, even if he hasn't been at 100 percent health. So far this season, the fifth-year Rebel is averaging 10.8 points per game and has seen action in 17 of the Rebels' 21 contests.
Murrell has also put up an average of 2.2 assists per game and registered 37 steals on defense.
This is obviously good news for an Ole Miss team that will need to be firing on all cylinders in its upset attempt on Saturday. Auburn enters this game as the top-ranked team in the country and holds a 19-1 record alongside a 7-0 mark in conference play. If the Rebels hope to hand the Tigers their first league loss, they will need all hands on deck.
Tip-off on Saturday between Ole Miss and Auburn is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. The game will be televised on ESPN.