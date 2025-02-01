How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Set to Host No. 1 Auburn
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels returned to the win column on Wednesday, taking down the Texas Longhorns 72-69 at the SJB Pavilion and snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. Now, the Rebels will try to make it two in a row as they welcome the top-ranked team in the country to Oxford on Saturday.
Auburn has been nearly unstoppable so far this season, holding an overall record of 19-1 and 7-0 in conference play. Most recently, the Tigers traveled to LSU and claimed an 87-74 win, one that came on the heels of a 53-51 slugfest win over Tennessee.
Prior to taking down Texas, Ole Miss had dropped three close games in a row, falling in overtime to Mississippi State, losing a one-point game to Texas A&M, and coming up short on the road against Missouri. The hope for the Rebels is that they can keep their winning ways alive on Saturday, but that will be easier said than done against this stout Tigers team.
“This is an 18-round fight. I don’t know much about momentum," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said postgame on Wednesday. "We’re just trying to put ourselves in a position to have some good practices and give the guys the best possible game plan we can, be prepared and confident to try and play our best on game night. I've always thought it was kind of too early for that too.
"Personally, I've always thought you get through the first round of conference play, and then you kind of see where you're at. What's it going to take to win the league?"
Here's how you can watch the action between Ole Miss and Auburn on Saturday as the Rebels look to topple the top team in the land.
WHO: No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Auburn (19-1, 7-0 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (16-5, 5-3 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 1 -- 1 p.m. CT
WHERE: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Dave O'Brien, Color: Cory Alexander
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Auburn -6.5, Ole Miss +6.5
MONEY LINE: Auburn -245, Ole Miss +198
OVER/UNDER: 147.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
