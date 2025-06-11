Kentucky Wildcats Transfer, Ole Miss Basketball Newcomer Details Portal Decision
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford after retooling the roster across the last three months.
The program placed an emphasis on the NCAA Transfer Portal with near double-digit newcomers now in the Magnolia State via the free agent market.
One transfer addition to keep tabs on will be former Kentucky Wildcats guard Travis Perry.
The decision to depart Lexington wasn't an easy one, but a move that made sense in Perry's basketball journey.
"It's definitely a difficult decision for anyone to get into the portal. Just felt like at the end of the day, just gotta make the best decision for yourself and your basketball career," Perry told reporters Tuesday.
"You only get so much time to play basketball. I felt like I just made the decision that myself and my family came to that was best for my basketball career. I'm very excited to get going with this group."
The talented 6-foot-2 bucket-getter appeared in 31 games with four starts as a true freshman for the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season.
Perry capped off the year after averaging 2.7 points while shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range.
"I was very pleased with my freshman season at Kentucky. I feel like we had a great group of guys that I was able to learn a ton from and just transform my game," Perry said.
"It's hard for any freshman, especially for a freshman coming into the SEC. I have nothing but love and respect for those guys, wish them all the best."
What led Perry to sign with the Rebels once back on the market?
"Whenever I got into the portal I felt like Coach Beard's vision for me was exactly what I was looking for," Perry said. "I feel like we had a lot of guys come in here that wanted to win (and) wanted to compete at a high level. I feel like I can come in and impact that."
"(Ole Miss) played a great game against us, but just the way they competed all year was something you watch. Just the way they competed, how hard they played from the beginning to end.
"That's something that I think carries over. Starts from the top with Coach Beard. That's something you work on everyday at practice. I could feel it from the start of our practice yesterday to the end."
The impact of Beard paved the way for Perry to pull the trigger on the Rebels down the stretch in his recruitment despite significant interest in the portal.
"That was definitely very important for me. The relationship that myself, my family have with him I feel is really strong. Whenever I got into the portal, I wanted to go somewhere I knew I was trusted by the coach, but also that I could trust them in the same way. I feel that from the whole staff — top to bottom," Perry said.
"My relationship with Coach Beard has been great," Perry added. "From the time I was in high school he recruited me very hard and then when I got in the portal, it was more of the same. The honesty was the most important thing for me. The relationship was huge for me."
The former Top-100 prospect in America broke the Kentucky high school scoring record during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse programs pursuing his services.
Now, he's in Oxford looking to make an impact with his new program as summer workouts begin in the Magnolia State.
