LOOK: NBA Legend Scottie Pippen On Hand For Ole Miss Basketball Game vs. Texas
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels have a big game on Wednesday night when they play host to the Texas Longhorns at the SJB Pavilion, and the contest is even bigger than originally perceived, thanks to one special guest.
Ole Miss men's basketball posted on X Wednesday night that NBA legend and hall of famer Scottie Pippen was in the building for tonight's game between the Rebels and Longhorns. The Rebels shared a photo of Pippen sitting courtside as well as a video of him greeting forward Mikeal Brown-Jones.
You can view the post below.
Pippen played in the NBA for 17 seasons, primarily for the Chicago Bulls. He also had stints with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers before concluding his career back with the Bulls in 2003-04. He won six NBA titles and was named an all-star on seven occasions, and his No. 33 jersey is retired by both the Bulls and his alma mater of Central Arkansas.
He was inducted into the hall of fame in 2010.
Perhaps Pippen's presence can be good luck for a Rebels team that desperately needs a win on Wednesday night. Since toppling No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa earlier this month, Ole Miss has lost three straight games: an overtime matchup against Mississippi State, a one-point loss to Texas A&M, and a road loss last weekend to Missouri.
The Rebels currently hold a 4-3 record in conference play, and while they are still projected to be a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament according to Joe Lunardi, they need to begin stacking wins once again, if they want to keep paving a path to the Big Dance.
Ole Miss On SI will have full coverage of tonight's game at its conclusion.