Madison Scott, Ole Miss Women's Basketball Gain Road Win Over Mississippi State
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball has had an up-and-down experience so far in conference play, but they picked up a road conference win on Sunday over in-state foe Mississippi State in Starkville by a final score of 71-63.
This marked the second consecutive SEC win for the Rebels (13-5, 4-2 SEC) who took down Florida on Thursday in Oxford. Ole Miss was led by a big scoring performance from Madison Scott who dropped 30 points in the win, going 11-of-18 from the field and 1-of-1 from three while also going 7-of-8 from the free throw line.
Joining Scott in double digits were Starr Jacobs (15), Kennedy Todd-Williams (11) and Sira Thienou (10). As a team, Ole Miss shot 46 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from three compared to percentages of 47.2 and 37.5 from the Bulldogs, respectively.
Mississippi State led the game 20-19 at the end of the first quarter, but the Rebels rallied to make it 34-29 in their favor at the intermission. State would narrow the gap to make Ole Miss' lead 53-51 at the end of the third, but the Rebels were able to keep the Bulldogs at bay in the final frame to secure the win.
After the game, Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin mentioned that she hopes this can serve as a spark for her team through the rest of the schedule.
"Just really happy for this group. I think every year, every season, there's a turning point," McPhee-McCuin said. "Something happens that defines your team and who they want to be for the rest of the season. If you've followed us, we've been in close games, lost some, been ahead, come from behind. This one, we had to gut out, and we knew that.
"Really proud of our team today."
Ole Miss will now return home for a game against nationally-ranked Texas on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.