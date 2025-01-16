What is Ole Miss Basketball's Ceiling in 2025? Malik Dia is Shooting For the Final Four
The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the hottest teams in college basketball as winners of four straight games to open SEC play, but for forward Malik Dia, the road isn't stopping here.
It's not stopping until well into March.
Following Ole Miss' historic win over Alabama on Tuesday night, Dia was on the ESPN broadcast and discussed what the key to his success has been over the last four games, including against the Tide where he led the team in scoring (23) and rebounds (19).
He was also sure to share what he believes the Rebels' ceiling is in the 2024-25 season.
"Hey man, I just want to win bad. This team wants to win bad," Dia said, "and everybody's just sleeping on us and doing all this stuff, but we came here and proved that we can compete with anybody. Like I said last time I was here, I think our ceiling is the Final Four, and we're going to do it.
"I believe that this team has so much heart, and our culture is so strong that we're going to do anything."
Culture has been a big talking point in Oxford since Chris Beard took over the Rebels program, and it appears to be paying off so far this season. Ole Miss is now 15-2 overall and 4-0 in SEC play with an AP Poll ranking of No. 21, a mark that could climb next week after toppling No. 4 Alabama. The Rebels also have another nationally-ranked test upcoming on Saturday when they travel to face Mississippi State.
There's still a lot of basketball left to play between now and March, but if Dia has his way, the Rebels will be playing when the majority of the country's programs have gone home for the year. That road continues with a 5 p.m. CT tip-off against State in Starkville on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.