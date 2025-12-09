The Ole Miss Rebels will be near full strength in the College Football Playoff with multiple assistant coaches that departed for LSU will return to Oxford to help the program.

After head coach Lane Kiffin made the move to join the LSU Tigers, the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge brought multiple position coaches and analysts with him - bypassing a College Football Playoff run.

Fast forward to Monday night and ESPN's Pete Thamel revealed that those that departed Oxford for LSU have Kiffin's blessing to return to Ole Miss to assist in the program's postseason run.

“Sources: Four current LSU offensive assistants are joining OC Charlie Weis Jr. at Ole Miss to prepare the team for the CFP run,” Thamel said via X. “TE coach Joe Cox, WR coach George McDonald, assistant QB coach Dane Stevens and slot WR coach Sawyer Jordan all returned to Oxford this morning.

“Lane Kiffin made the decision to allow the coaches to return in an effort to help new Ole Miss coach Pete Golding, the staff and players maximize the opportunity ahead in the CFP,” Thamel continued. “(There’d already been a decision to let Weis return, made last week.)”

Sources: Four current LSU offensive assistants are joining OC Charlie Weis Jr. at Ole Miss to prepare the team for the CFP run. TE coach Joe Cox, WR coach George McDonald, assistant QB coach Dane Stevens and slot WR coach Sawyer Jordan all returned to Oxford this morning. pic.twitter.com/qnOXumC1ee — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Kiffin will not be able to coach after Ole Miss officials denied his request after making the decision to leave midseason.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

Now, Sports Illustrated'd Albert Breer has reacted to the news of multiple assistants returning to Ole Miss.

This is actually pretty cool. Doing right by the players is the right thing to do, and that’s what Lane Kiffin’s doing. https://t.co/8cVxMfM6VF — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 9, 2025

In what became a messy exit for Kiffin after making the move to LSU, he'll now do the right thing in allowing the position coaches back in the building at Ole Miss as the program begins its quest at a National Championship.

