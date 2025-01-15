'Time to Talk About Ole Miss': Chris Beard Discusses Monumental Win Over Alabama
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels came away with a monumental program win as they took down the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday night, walking away with the program's first-ever Top 5 road win.
Coming into the night, Ole Miss was winless as a program on the road against Top 5 opponents, but behind a well-executed game plan and winning the turnover battle, the Rebels stole their way into a 74-64 victory.
Head coach Chris Beard spoke with the media postgame about the game plan and gave props to this high-ranked Alabama squad while also stating that his own squad has earned some recognition at this early juncture of the season.
"Nothing but respect for [head coach] Nate [Oats] and this team," Beard said of Alabama. "They were in the final four for a reason last year. They're certainly, in my opinion, one of the best teams in college basketball.
"Maybe it's time to talk a little bit about Ole Miss. It's early. I don't say that in a self-promoting way. I've been here before, but I do think that my job is to take up for my team a little bit. Tonight, two really good teams playing, and I think most of the national scene didn't give Ole Miss much of a chance. Our players believed that we could be successful in this game, and that's what we did."
Ole Miss came into the game averaging about 15 turnovers forced. In the first half alone, the Rebels forced 11 turnovers, including three straight defensive possessions with steals to start the game. Ole Miss forced 21 turnovers total in the game, which entailed 14 steals with four Rebels leading the team with three steals.
Ole Miss has continued to make a name for itself under Beard, and with this win, the tides could be changing in Oxford as the Rebels are seemingly moving closer to brighter days as they improved to 4-0 in the SEC.
Ole Miss returns to the court on Saturday for what will be another Top 25 matchup in Starkville as they take on rival Mississippi State for bragging rights on the Magnolia State at 5 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.