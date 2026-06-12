Ole Miss AD Keith Carter is Taking on a New Role with NCAA
On Thursday, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced four new members to the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.
The NCAA chose Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, Keith Carter, to serve a five-year term on the council.
Basketball is not a new area for Carter; he was a former Rebel All-American basketball player, starting all four years, and continued to play professionally for nine seasons, most of which were in Italy in several American Leagues.
What is the NCAA Basketball Committee?
The NCAA Basketball Committee is a 12-member panel responsible for selecting, seeding, and bracketing teams for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Committee Members track teams throughout the regular season and conference tournaments. Come Selection Sunday, the committee determines which teams earn automatic qualifications and selects remaining “at-large” teams along with a multitude of other responsibilities.
Members of the committee serve multi-year terms and are composed of athletic directors and conference commissioners from across the country. To maintain fairness, committee members must excuse themselves from discussions about their own schools or conferences.
Who is Keith Carter?
Carter became a well-known name in college basketball, helping lead the Rebels to a pair of SEC Western Division titles in 1997 and 1998. He was named an All-American in his 1999 senior season and received all-conference honors in 1998 and 1999. His name remains etched in record books, ranking in the top ten for career points with UM on his chest, with 1,682 total points.
In 2009, Carter returned to Mississippi to join the Ole Miss Athletic Department, where he was named the executive director for Ole Miss’s Athletic Foundation. The Foundation experienced the four highest years for donations under his direction.
Following Ross Bjork’s resignation as athletic director, Carter took on the role of interim athletic director. On November 20, 2019, the term “interim” was removed, becoming a key part of the university’s athletics program. He served as the Deputy A.D. for Development and Resource Acquisition between his two roles.
Since Ole Miss Athletics appointed Carter, the department has had one of the most successful periods in Ole Miss history.
Since 2019, Ole Miss has seen two national champions, record postseason runs across all sports, four sports ranked No. 1 in the country, and its three best finishes in the Learfield College Directors’ Cup.
Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caroline Dardeau is a Journalism Student at the University of Mississippi, who served this past year as the Sports Producer for the Student Media Center. An avid sports fan, Dardeau has covered all Rebel sports, including Playoff games, SEC tournaments, and games across campus, aiming to find the athlete’s story outside of statistics. As a born and raised southerner, the SEC “just means more” to her and sports are an essential asset to her life.Follow cecedardeau