Ole Miss Has a Clear Path to Another Fast Start in 2026

For the Ole Miss Rebels, as with any team with SEC Championship and College Football Playoff aspirations, a strong start is essential to the process. The 2026 schedule has a realistic opportunity for the Rebels to build momentum in the first handful of games before the strong stretch of conference play commences.

While there is no such thing as an easy week in the SEC, Ole Miss’ opening month is manageable enough to enter October undefeated and to set themselves apart.

Ole Miss isn’t avoiding every challenge in September, but its schedule is set up in a favorable way. If the Rebels can start how they need to, they are setting themselves up for a successful season, but what stands in the way?

The Start

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral throws against the Louisville Cardinals in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The Rebels start their season with a neutral site opener against Louisville in Nashville, Tennessee, at Nissan Stadium. Ole Miss defeated the Cardinals in 2021, also in a neutral-site game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Louisville is in a rebuilding era, but Ole Miss enters with higher expectations and more proven talent. The Rebels might not have a home-field advantage, but they should be favored to win.

Then they return home to host the Charlotte 49ers, for their first matchup in history. This should be the easiest game on the schedule; they are a program building under its current staff, yet lack the depth to take on SEC contenders. This is a chance for Ole Miss to try new players, put together different lines, and develop chemistry.

Those two games will allow the Rebels to find their footing under Pete Golding in his first full season as head coach while giving newcomers time to find their roles before SEC play takes off.

Conference Kickoff

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne and LSU Tigers offensive lineman Josh Thompson wait for the snap during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As week three approaches, the biggest bump in the beginning of the season comes when the LSU Tigers head to Oxford for the Rebels’ conference opener. This is the baseline for Ole Miss’ season and one of the biggest swing games; however, Ole Miss is favored. The home field advantage allows the Rebels to make an early statement in front of Rebel Nation before they hit the road for away games.

Following the opener against LSU, the Rebels head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. Florida is an improving program, but if they are still searching for consistency, this is a game the Rebels should expect to compete in. The Gators have the upper hand over the Rebels with a narrow all-time series lead of 13-12-1. In the last five years, the Rebels are 1-3 to the Gators.

Neither game will be a walk in the park, but both will be much more favorable than the traditional SEC back-to-back games. The Rebels stay on the road and head back to Nashville, this time to take on Vanderbilt.

If the Rebels can handle the first big push, they can head into the longest stretch of conference play with a very obtainable 5-0 or even 4-1.

The Second Push

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke runs after Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the bye week, the schedule becomes much tougher in mid-October, with games against Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma all approaching, two of which are on the road.

A quick and efficient start would not only gain trust for the season, but also provide valuable breathing room before the schedule reaches its most difficult stretch.

If Ole Miss can handle the first few games, the Rebels can find themselves in the national conversation by the time the season’s biggest games appear. The path to success is there, but the question is how the Rebels will react.

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