Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Land Multiple Impactful Transfers in Portal Haul

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program inking multiple newcomers across the last 10 days.

In what has become a significant offseason for Beard and the coaching staff in Oxford, the program is reconstructing the roster with impactful piecing already putting pen to paper with the Ole Miss Rebels.

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives, Beard said of his 2025-26 squad after the season.

"These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

Ole Miss has seen multiple departures for the free agent market this offseason - freeing up roster spots for Beard and Co. to work in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The Rebels inked Pittsburgh Panthers Roman Siulepa last weekend - with the talented forward starting in all 33 games across his freshman season - as the first addition.

Siulepa posted averages of 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the 2025-26 season where he now checks in as the first signee.

Now, Ole Miss has added two more newcomers to the Transfer Portal haul:

Washington State forward ND Okafor... The Ireland native averaged 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks at the U16 European Championship in 2019 prior to signing with Cal.

The 6-foot-10 forward was All-WCC honorable mention while checking in at No. 2 in the conference with 46 blocks.

Washington State forward ND Okafor plans to enter the transfer portal, his agency PNW Sports Group told @On3.



The 6-foot-10 junior averaged 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season. All-WCC honorable mention and ranked second in the conference with 46 total… pic.twitter.com/xNxVinu13f — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 31, 2026

Seton Hall guard Budd Clark... The 5-foot-10 bucket-getter out of Philadelphia earned second-team all-conference honors across the 2025-26 season with Ole Miss inking the dynamic playmaker as a key addition.

Across the 2025-26 campaign, Clark pieced together averages of 12.7 points, 4.7 assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.

Now, Ole Miss will look to continue filling out the 2026-27 roster after losing multiple players to the NCAA Transfer Portal - quickly adding newcomers via the free agent market with three signees to this point.

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.