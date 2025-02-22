Ole Miss Basketball Drops Key Conference Matchup to Vanderbilt 77-72
Ole Miss basketball traveled to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday in a key conference matchup for both teams, and the Rebels fell on the road 77-72.
The Commodores opened up the first half red-hot, leading by as much as 19 points. But a strong rally from the Rebels brought the game to 41-33 going into the half. A wire-to-wire second half saw multiple lead changes, but a late 9-0 run from Vanderbilt sealed the win.
As a team, Ole Miss shot 41.7% from the floor, 32.1% from three-point range, and 86.7% from the free-throw line. Malik Dia led the Rebels in scoring with 22 points, followed by Sean Pedulla with 21 and Jaylen Murray with 10.
As a team, Vanderbilt shot 46.2% from the floor, 34.8% from three-point range, and 72.4% from the free-throw line. Chris Manon led the Commodores in scoring with 16 points, followed by Jason Edwards with 15, Tyler Nickel with 13, and Devin McGloughton with 10.
Despite a valiant effort to get back into the game, and even taking the lead at times, the Rebels couldn't close out the game, surrendering a late run to Vanderbilt. In what was a crucial matchup for both teams, Vanderbilt managed to pull away. Rebounding proved to be a major shortcoming once again for Ole Miss, as the Commodores outrebounded the Rebels 36-29.
The loss puts extra emphasis on the Rebels' four remaining regular season games as Ole Miss will have to finish the regular season strong if they hope to hold onto a strong tournament bid.
The Rebels are back in action this Wednesday as they travel to No. 1 Auburn. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.