How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Face Vanderbilt
Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball has been off this week, but they are looking to return to the win column on Saturday when they travel to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville.
Ole Miss' last outing came in Oxford, a game it lost 81-71 to in-state rival Mississippi State. The Bulldogs swept the season series against the Rebels, but Ole Miss still has an opportunity to earn a solid spot in the NCAA Tournament, should it stack some wins in the final stretch of the regular season. That's a road that begins on Saturday against Vandy.
Earlier this week during a media availability, Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard discussed what he is looking for from his team in these final regular season games.
"I would say it's consistency of the 40 minutes, trying to create our own runs ourselves where we can get a couple kills on defense, maybe the basket opens up for us a little bit, get a timely offensive rebound, make some free throws," Beard said. "Then on defense, get multiple stops, cause some turnovers.
"I'm not saying we've been playing bad basketball, but it's not our consistent basketball that we need to be successful in this league."
The Mississippi State loss has had plenty of time to sink in for the Rebels, and they will look to put the proper response on the floor this weekend against the Commodores. Here's how you can watch the action in Nashville.
WHO: No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
RECORDS: Ole Miss (19-7, 8-5 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (17-9, 5-8 SEC)
WHEN: Feb. 22 -- 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Memorial Coliseum -- Nashville, Tenn.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Dave Neal, Analyst: Pat Bradley
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD (via FanDuel): Ole Miss +1.5, Vanderbilt -1.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -110, Vanderbilt -110
OVER/UNDER: 152.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
