Ole Miss Basketball Guard Sean Pedulla Earns All-SEC honors
Ole Miss basketball should be punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 after a breakout season from Chris Beard's roster in Year 2.
Largely, the Rebels can thank Sean Pedulla for being the backbone in conference play. Now, the conference is taking notice of his efforts.
The SEC announced their postseason awards on Monday, as voted on by the coaches, with Pedulla earning a spot on the all-conference third team. The Virginia Tech transfer has been a focal point for a Rebels team that has won 21 games this season, including victories over No. 4 Alabama, No. 14 Kentucky, and No. 4 Tennessee.
Pedulla led the Rebels with 15.1 points per game, 116 total assists and 3-pointers made with 77. He finished ninth in the SEC in field goal percentage at 43.7.
Defensively, Pedulla ranks fourth in the conference on defense with 57 steals this season, putting him tied for seventh-most in a single season in school history. His 77 threes are also one shy of cracking the top-10 for most in a single season in program history.
Pedulla is part of a revamped Ole Miss roster that took the floor this season, one that featured multiple returners like Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield alongside transfers like Pedulla. He immediately became a large part of the Rebels' offensive and defensive philosophies, playing the role of point guard as Ole Miss paved its way back to a likely tournament berth.
Pedulla and the Ole Miss men's basketball team will head to Nashville next for the 2025 SEC Tournament, where they earned a first-round bye and will await the winner of Arkansas vs. South Carolina in the second round on Thursday, March 13 at 12 p.m. CT in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.