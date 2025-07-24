Ole Miss Basketball, Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee Among Finalists for Top Forward
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Providence Christian Academy four-star small forward Chris Washington Jr. has narrowed his focus to seven schools with the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix.
Washington, the No. 1 overall prospect in Tennessee, is down to the Rebels alongside the Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Villanova Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Cincinnati Bearcats and Florida A&M Rattlers.
The 6-foot-8 rising-senior is a Top-25 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with several heavy-hitters in the mix for his services.
“I want to go somewhere that feels like a family,” Washington told Rivals. “So, I’m going to be looking at that. And I want to play early, so I want to go somewhere I’ll play right away.
"How they play will be big for me, I like playing fast and playing on the wing. Location won’t matter to me as long as it feels like family there.”
Washington models his game after NBA star Kevin Durant with the coveted prospect flaunting a thin frame with quick, twitchy athleticism.
“I’m basically a big guard,” Washington told Rivals. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger since last season and my shot has gotten better. I watch a lot of KD (Kevin Durant), he is my favorite player; I like his pull-up, it’s just clean.
"I try to put that into my game, because I’m 6-foot-8, and I’m long, so I know it would make my game even more effective if I hit those.”
Now, he's down to seven schools with official visits set to get underway this fall as Washington narrows his focus down the stretch.
Rivals' Take: "Chris Washington has maintained his status as a top-20 ranked player for On3 for a few cycles now. Watching him in this event, it is easy to see why he is thought of with such lofty regards. Washington is listed in the 6-foot-8 range, he is a fluid athlete who has ball skills and touch.
"His game is still coming together, as he is tightening up his skill set. He averaged 15.2 points while giving some impressive highlight dunks."
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.