Ole Miss Basketball's Jaemyn Brakefield Breaks Down Win Over No. 4 Tennessee
Ole Miss basketball stunned No. 4 Tennessee 78-76 on Wednesday in the home finale for the Rebels in the 2024-25 season.
In a back-and-forth game from beginning to end, the Rebels' Jaemyn Brakefield scored the go-ahead bucket with 7.5 seconds left. Brakefield led the Rebels in scoring with 19 points, all of which came in the second half and help push the Rebels into the lead. It was inspired play on the part of Brakefield that won the game for Ole Miss.
"It was the confidence that was poured into me by the men around me. They know that as a team we prepared and that they had gotten me ready," Brakefield said in an interview postgame. "So just knowing that they trusted me in those moments, I trsuted me as well."
There exists a fine line between confidence and delusion, and Brakefield found himself firmly on the side of confidence. Scoring nearly 20 points against the No. 4 team in the country is impressive by itself, but hitting that mark in just 20 minutes of basketball is even more impressive.
Wednesday's result is bitter-sweet however. The game was senior night for Ole Miss, as it marked the last home game of the season. For many on the team, especially Jaemyn Brakefield, it marked the final home game in a place he has been playing for four years.
"I just tried to soak everything in. Obviously it's the last time playing here," Brakefield said. "I started getting emotional early and in practice. You just want to start dapping every teammate up now. You're just trying to soak all the reps in.
"Someday it's going to end, it's not over for us, but someday it's going to end. So I'm just trying to live where my feet are."
Brakefield, a member of the class of 2020, originally committed to Duke, before transfering to Ole Miss for the 2021-2022 season. Brakefield started out under Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and decided to stay in Oxford when Chris Beard was hired in 2023. Brakefield has played a lot of Ole Miss basketball, and in his final home game, he left a legacy that will endure for years to come.
The Rebels hit the road to take on No. 5 Florida in Gainesville this coming Saturday for the regular season finale. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN2.