Ole Miss WBB Star Cotie McMahon Receives Prestigious Honor Amid Massive Season

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Ole Miss women's basketball's Cotie McMahon is one of 15 student-athletes to be named on the 2025-26 Women's Wooden Award National Ballot, the Los Angeles Athletic Club John R. Wooden Award®, presented by Principal, announced on Sunday.

Selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board, the National Ballot consists of 15 student athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All America Team and Wooden Award Trophy, recognizing the Most Outstanding Women's College Basketball Player in the United States.

McMahon is no stranger to national acclaim, earning a spot on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Top 10 Watch List and the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, among 19 total individual honors this season alone.

The Dayton, Ohio, native was also recently named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors.

McMahon has been unstoppable in her first and only year at Ole Miss, averaging 19.9 points on a .451 field goal clip, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. She stepped up her game during a brutal conference season, averaging 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes per game.

At 675 total points on the season thus far, McMahon has officially earned the fifth-most points by any Rebel in a single season. The senior two-way player has had 19 games of at least 20 points this season, tying Bianca Thomas (2009-10) for the second most in a single season in program history.

