Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Texas Longhorns Start Time in SEC Tournament Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women's basketball will meet Texas in the Semifinals of the 2026 SEC Tournament on Saturday, March 7. Tipoff at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena will be at 6 p.m. CT, streaming on ESPN2.

TEAM FACTS

No. 24/23 Ole Miss Rebels (23-10, 8-8 SEC)

Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 8th Season at Ole Miss (148-105) • 13th Season in Career (242-168)

No. 4/4 Texas Longhorns (29-3, 13-3 SEC)

Head Coach: Vic Schaefer • 6th Season at Texas (173-39) • 21st Season in Career (474-211)

ON THE AIR

Television: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Ryan Ruocco

Color: Rebecca Lobo

Reporter: Holly Rowe

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Graham Doty

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday's SEC Tournament semifinal round between Ole Miss and Texas will mark the 11th meeting of the series. Texas holds a 9-1 advantage in a series that dates to 1981. The Rebels only win against the Longhorns came in 1988, and 88-67 victory in Oxford.

Ole Miss and Texas faced off for the first time as SEC foes last season in Oxford. The Longhorns had a low shooting percentage because of the Rebel's stout defense, but still emerged victorious, 61-58. Madison Scott and Sira Thienou had strong individual efforts, totaling 17 and 14 points, respectively. Thienou added three steals in her defensive effort.

Earlier this season, Ole Miss held firm once again with Texas, falling just short 67-64. The trio of McMahon, Thienou and Latasha Lattimore each had double-digit points.

One of the best individual efforts by a Rebel against the Longhorns came in the 1988-89 season, when Sherry Slayton dished out the fifth-most assists in a single game with 13.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Women's Basketball.

SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS

Vic Schaefer is in his sixth season as head coach of Texas' women's basketball program. In his tenure, he's guided Texas to some of the most consistently successful seasons in program history, holding a 173-39 record in his time in Austin.

He's led the Longhorns to a 29-3 record entering Saturday's competition, and are one of the top teams in the country with a No. 4 ranking in the AP and Coaches polls.

His squad this season has been primed to be one of the best in the country, ranking top-10 nationally in six statistical categories, including but not limited to scoring margin (4th), scoring offense (7th) and field goal percentage (5th). There are no shortages of talent for Texas, who is led by junior Madison Booker.

The two-time All-American was last season's SEC Player of the Year. She's entering Saturday's matchup averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, not to mention her 2.3 steals per game as well. Her consistent dominance resulted in a triple-double this season against UTRGV.

Behind Booker is a duo of additional double-digit average scorers in Jordan Lee (13.2) and Kyla Oldacre (10.4). Both athletes have a unique way of being effective offensively, and each are extremely efficient from the field.

Texas' field general is fifth-year Rori Harmon, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest Longhorns in program history. She's the program leader in assists with 932 to her name, which is also the most by any active member of the SEC. She's a thief defensively, averaging 2.7 steals per game and 89 total, both are top-30 in the country.

The duo between Booker and Harmon has been nearly automatic in their time together. In games both athletes have played throughout their respective careers, Texas is 74-7.

