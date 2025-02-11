NCAA Tournament Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Land After Perfect Week?
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels enjoyed a perfect week on the hardwood last week, picking up wins over nationally-ranked Kentucky at home and the LSU Tigers on the road.
As a result of the Rebels' success, they moved up six spots in this week's AP Top 25 that was released on Monday, and they are still in good standing in recent NCAA Tournament projections released by Joe Lunardi.
In Lunardi's latest installment of bracketology, Ole Miss comes in as a 5-seed in the West (San Francisco) region, joining 4-seed Wisconsin, 12-seed McNeese and 13-seed Akron in Providence. The Rebels are one of 13 SEC teams in the field, the most of any conference. The Big Ten follows with 10 teams in the projections.
Oklahoma, Texas and Vanderbilt each receive one of the last four byes in this projection, and Georgia is listed as one of the last four in. Arkansas is on the outside-looking-in as one of the last four out.
Other SEC teams who made the cut include 1-seed Auburn, 7-seed Missouri, 1-seed Alabama, 7-seed Mississippi State, 1-seed Tennessee, 2-seed Texas A&M, 4-seed Kentucky and 2-seed Florida.
The Rebels managed to keep their perfect week alive on Saturday with a last-second tip-in by Dre Davis that secured a comeback win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Although the performance wasn't perfect for Ole Miss, head coach Chris Beard was pleased with the resilience his group showed after falling behind early.
"I thought our guys showed a lot of poise, just giving ourselves a chance," Beard said. "Just proud of the win on a night we didn't play our best. To get an SEC road win speaks a lot about our team.
"We tell the guys at the start of the season, 'You're going to have to win a couple of courageous, late-game comebacks to have the kind of season you want to have.' So when you're in these positions, you just want to give yourself a chance every night."
Ole Miss will now hit the road once again on Wednesday night to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.