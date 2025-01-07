Ole Miss' Chris Beard Praises John Calipari, Arkansas Basketball Ahead of SEC Bout
And just like that, another SEC basketball season in Oxford is underway in what might be the toughest league in America. The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels look poised to make a run to the NCAA Tournament, but the first road test of conference play is up next in Fayetteville.
Ole Miss is scheduled to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday night, and the Hogs are led by legendary head coach John Calipari. Rebels coach Chris Beard is anticipating a real challenge when Ole Miss hits the hardwood this week.
"I would say even though it's Coach Cal's first year at Arkansas, the team and the roster has his DNA all over it," Coach Beard said in his media opportunity after practice Monday. "You've got talented players, some guys on this team that will play in the NBA, a balance between veterans, portal guys, and some young talent."
The Rebels found a way to get in done on Saturday with a big second half spark that helped push the them over the edge against Georgia, even with the length and size advantage the Bulldogs had over a smaller Rebels team.
The Hogs are another team with a lot of size, and Beard understands that Ole Miss' game plan will have to focus playing fluid and not let the Razorbacks size dictate the game.
"Definitely have to have a strategy with their length and size," Beard said. "Legitimate size and athleticism around the basket.
"That's a focal point of the game plan: when to help, when not to help, when to stay connected, when to be in rotations, things like that. In terms of pace of play, we have to get to a point where our offense helps our defense and our defense helps our offense."
Arkansas enters this game against the Rebels with a record of 11-3 and an 0-1 mark in conference play after dropping the opener to top-ranked Tennessee over the weekend. The Rebels and the Hogs tip off at Bud Walton Arena at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.