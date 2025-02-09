Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard Gives Takeaways on Comeback Win Over LSU
The Ole Miss Rebels came away with a gritty win over LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday, completing the team's first season sweep over the Tigers since 2011.
Ole Miss trailed for over 30 minutes of the game, even falling behind by 11 with just three minutes to go. However, the Rebels clawed their way back and found themselves in a 70-70 standoff with 28 seconds left and possession of the basketball.
Ole Miss put it into the hands of guard Sean Pedulla who blew past a defender, giving him an open layup, but it was too hard off the class. Senior guard Dre Davis was there, however, and executed a perfectly timed put-back tip, giving Ole Miss the lead with just a tenth of a second remaining.
Chris Beard spoke to the media after the game and gave some of his thoughts on the contest, starting with his praise for LSU.
"A lot of respect for LSU basketball and the coach," Beard said. "They gave us all we could handle tonight obviously, all the way to the buzzer. I thought they were the most aggressive team for most of the game."
But, Beard made sure to shout out his players and discuss his squad's comeback as well.
"I thought our guys showed a lot of poise, just giving ourselves a chance," Beard said. "Just proud of the win on a night we didn't play our best. To get an SEC road win speaks a lot about our team."
This type of game is something Beard has talked about with his team before, saying that over the course of a season, you're going to have to win games that come down to the final possession, even on nights where you haven't played your best.
"We tell the guys at the start of the season, 'You're going to have to win a couple of courageous, late-game comebacks to have the kind of season you want to have,'" Beard said "So when you're in these positions, you just want to give yourself a chance every night."
Beard was overall proud of his squad and made sure to give LSU its props on a tough game. Ole Miss returns to action on Wednesday as it closes out its two-game road trip against South Carolina at 6 p.m. CT.