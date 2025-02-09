Rebels Hero Dre Davis Breaks Down Wild Ending to Ole Miss vs. LSU Game
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels trailed the LSU Tigers (who were 1-8 in conference play) by 11 points on Saturday with 2:52 to play. The Rebels, however, were not going down without a fight, and they scored 13 straight points to close out the game and secure the win.
The game-deciding basket? It came with 0.1 seconds left on the clock on a put-back by guard Dre Davis.
A three-pointer from Jaemyn Brakefield tied the game at 70 with 45 seconds remaining, and then an offensive foul on LSU's Cam Carter gave the Rebels possession for the final sequence. Ole Miss then drained the clock, got the ball into the hands of Sean Pedulla who missed a layup, and Davis was there waiting to put it back through the hoop.
The call on the floor was originally offensive basket interference, but the decision was reversed after review, giving the Rebels a 72-70 lead with 0.1 seconds remaining.
After the game, Dre Davis was interviewed by the crew of SEC Network's SEC Now where he broke down the final seconds.
"We were just trying to get a shot on the rim," Davis said. "Obviously, we were in the double bonus, so just try to Sean Pedulla downhill. I thought he had a good look, tried to get fouled. Didn't go our way. Just tried to give a second effort, and it worked out in our way."
Davis was then asked, "Who are the Ole Miss Rebels?" Ole Miss has now won back-to-back games in league play, and even though Saturday's contest against LSU wasn't pretty, it managed to secure a road win in the league.
"We're some dogs. Some dogs," Davis said. "Always underrated, but at the end of the day, we're gritty and play hard. Tenacity on defense, just try to do anything we can do to get the win."
As far as takeaways or building blocks from Saturday's game, there may not be much to glean. But a win is a win, and experiences in close games can help Ole Miss down the road, especially when the postseason comes around.
"Try not to have close games like this," Davis said with a laugh. "Obviously, come tournament time and SEC Tournament, we're going to have to be able to pull games out like this. I think it was a good test to be able to be in this position and get this win."
The Rebels return to action on Wednesday when they face South Carolina in Columbia at 6 p.m. CT.