Ole Miss Guard Sean Pedulla Named Howell Trophy Finalist
The Ole Miss Rebels are currently in the midst of a three-game skid, including a loss to Auburn on Wednesday. However, it is not all bad for the Rebs as starting guard Sean Pedulla was announced as a finalist for the Howell Trophy on Thursday morning.
The Howell Trophy is an annual award given the top collegiate men's basketball player in the state of Mississippi. It is announced by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum and presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort.
Pedulla has been a spark of energy on the court for the Rebels, being a vocal leader as well as backing up his talk in his play. The Virginia Tech transfer is leading Ole Miss in points per game, assists, made threes, and steals. Pedulla also ranks third in the SEC and in the top 50 in the nation with with 54 steals this year, just one away from cracking into the program's top 10 for most steals in a single season.
While the stats speak for themselves, Pedulla has also been the "go-to guy" in clutch situations, most importantly in the Rebels' first matchup against Auburn when he ignited the crowd as he dropped 29 points, five rebounds and three steals despite the loss.
Pedulla is just one of three finalists for the Howell Trophy as he is joined by Josh Hubbard from Mississippi State and Daeshun Ruffin out of Jackson State.
Pedulla and the Rebels still have three regular season games remaining as they look to break their cold streak and get hot as Selection Sunday is just over two weeks away while Pedulla also looks to make his case to become the seventh Ole Miss Rebel to secure the Howell Trophy.