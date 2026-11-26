Now in his fourth season leading Ole Miss Men's Basketball, head coach Chris Beard has completely transformed the Rebels' program, turning his team into a contender in the SEC after years of consistent finishes in the gutters of the conference.

The three-time national coach of the year has revamped the culture in Oxford, making Ole Miss a viable option for recruits and transfers alike and utilizing the ever-growing brand of the university in his favor.

Now, it seems the Rebels have gotten their greatest talent to campus yet: Seton Hall transfer Adam "Budd" Clark.

Starting the season 6-1, defeating No. 19 BYU in the Southwest Maui Invitational and taking No. 8 Arizona to the wire, Beard's recruiting of Clark seems to have already made massive strides in turning a down 2025-2026 season into just a blip on his record, with Ole Miss looking poised to compete come conference play and setting up for a push to return to competition in March.

Budd Adds Another Accolade in Oxford

Budd Clark | Ole Miss Athletics

What Ole Miss did in Maui cannot be overlooked, as the Rebels took over headlines nationally as a program to keep an eye on following the most historic Feast Week tournament. While multiple Rebels starred in Hawaii, no one shone more than Clark.

In just Ole Miss' first trip to Maui, Clark was named to the Southwest Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Scoring 50 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and nicking 10 steals, Clark put on a show against some of the nation's top programs. What may have been the guard's best showing, though, was his clutch-time shot creation despite his smaller stature.

Standing at just 5 feet 10 inches, Clark seemed unfazed by any and all defenders around him. Jawing at multiple talents garnering buzz for the Naismith Trophy and All-American honors, Clark never bowed down, using the doubt he has always received as inspiration to keep driving forward.

Underecruited out of high school due to his slight frame, Clark started his career at Merrimack, playing two seasons with the Warriors in New Hampshire before heading to the storied Big East program, Seton Hall in New Jersey. Earning all-defensive honors in one of the nation's top conferences, the move to the SEC was a natural stepping stone for the Philadelphia native.

Clark has been crucial in every Ole Miss game this season, and even when not filling the stat sheet, the guard has freed up others around him to play their own ways. Ilias Kamardine has looked like a completely new player in his second season with the Rebels when paired with Clark, now freed up to utilize his pass-first mentality and allowing him to take shots that he would prefer to. FIU transfer Corey Stephenson and Arizona State transfer Santiago Trouet have also formed noticeably strong bonds with Clark, helping make Ole Miss' miraculous push to the Maui championship possible.

Despite falling short in Maui, the Rebels have built a strong foundation ahead of the conference slate, with Beard and Ole Miss looking to reestablish itself as a true contender down south.

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