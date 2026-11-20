Heading to Maui this weekend, Ole Miss Basketball looks to continue a hot start to its 2026 campaign in the most prestigious Feast Week tournament. Facing Clemson on Monday, ahead of two more games in just three days, the Rebels will finally be tested against teams capable of making it to March Madness in a knockout-style system.

It is hard, maybe even impossible, to point out an issue with Ole Miss basketball through its opening four matches, as the Rebels have only fallen behind briefly early against Southeastern Louisiana and have otherwise dominated end to end night in and night out. Head coach Chris Beard's systematic recruiting has brought together what may be the perfect roster for his high-tempo, high-aggression ideals, and it will be tested once the Rebels move to Hawaii's Valley Isle.

What is the most eye-catching, though, is Ole Miss' complete dominance on both ends, catalyzed by a suffocating, nation-leading defensive record and a mind-melded offense that plays with full confidence alongside one another. On the heels of a tough 2025 campaign, the Rebels are looking to become a force in the SEC again under Beard, and the great early-season flashes shown by one of their top talents: Ilias Kamardine.

It All Starts With The Frenchman

Feb 14, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine (6) dribbles as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Shawn Jones Jr. (5) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ilias Kamardine came to Oxford from Marseille, France, with four years of professional hoops experience in his homeland. Slotting into Ole Miss' lineup from day one last season, Kamardine did not always live up to the promise of a four-year professional player in college.

While Kamardine played collegiately with professional experience in the ethical, SEC-approved way, things did not translate quickly due to the system changes the guard was forced into.

As Patton Pinkins emerged as a key scorer for the Rebels and AJ Storr and Malik Dia got going, Kamardine began to execute in his own way as a premier playmaker in the nation's top athletic conference.

Kamardine started all 35 games for the Rebels last season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, forced to be a leading scoring option for the team against his standard style. This season, the introductions of headline scorers like Budd Clark and Corey Stephenson, the growth of the aforementioned Pinkins, and emergence of Santiago Trouet, the French facilitator has thrived.

Producing 20 assists in four games, Kamardine has been key to getting Ole Miss' offense going, and when contrasted with his incredible turnover record, the conversation surrounding the guard becomes one of whether he may be one of the nation's most efficient passers.

Kamardine has turned the ball over once this year, despite his 20 assists and an incredible figure through this many games. With Clemson and two other high-tier opponents looming ahead next week, the French sensation will be put to the test against the strongest defense the Rebels will see ahead of conference play in January.

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