Despite falling Wednesday to No. 8 Arizona in the Maui Invitational Championship, 84-73, Ole Miss men's Basketball has already displayed more fight and promise than it did in the entirety of the 2025-2026 season.

Taking a lead into halftime against one of the nation's top contenders and keeping it close until the final few minutes, the Rebels showed they are certainly a force to be reckoned with come SEC play.

Now 6-1 through a trip to paradise, Chris Beard's program is set to return to some lower level games in Oxford ahead of ramping up into a brutal conference slate, beginning at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on January 2nd against Georgia. Winning just four games in the SEC last season, the Rebels look poised to bounce back from one of Beard's most disappointing seasons in collegiate hoops.

What this team was able to do in the most prestigious early season tournament cannot be ignore; and this Ole Miss basketball squad has real potential to make noise nationally this year. While Arizona may be lifting its fourth Maui Invitational Trophy, the Rebels must not walk away with the heads down.

Rebels Have Built Real Chemistry, Despite a Revamped Roster

Feb 14, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Patton Pinkins (23) handles the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning just three players from last seasons roster, Ole Miss was always going to be fighting an uphill battle to build chemistry this year. After just 7 games, there is no lack of connection with this squad.

Following the Rebels' upset victory over BYU in yesterday's semifinal, the entire team spent the day bonding in Hawaii. Highlighted by Ole Miss celebrating its beloved strength coach John Reilly's birthday, the culture-driven mentality driven by Beard is proving to be crucial for the Rebels.

Even when things have not gone as planned for Ole Miss, seen when Roman Siulepa lost his temper today after taking an elbow to the head and being called for a foul, the entire team rallied around the Pitt transfer, calming the forward down and avoiding a crucial technical foul.

Playing as a team is easy when everything goes your way, and with the Rebels taking a shot from Arizona today, it is commendable, really, what Ole Miss has done as a team so far.

Beard Has Built His Dream Roster, and It Shows

Chris Beard has tailored a roster perfectly to his style in Oxford, and the Rebels showed it in Maui. Forcing 58 turnovers through three games against high-quality competition in Hawaii and never failing to impose themselves physically, Beard's squad performed to the level expected of them by their head coach.

The broadcasting team in Maui often alluded to the idea that Beard recruited not the best players, but players who were "addicted to the game of basketball": Chris Beard found the right guys.

Budd Clark and Corey Stephenson, both transfers with strong resumes behind them collegiately, have encapsulated what is fondly referred to as "Beard Ball. Neither faltered in effort through the entire 40 minutes of the loss to Arizona; Beard has found his proteges in this roster.

Ole Miss Can Compete With The Best

The only real question mark with Ole Miss ahead of Maui was whether or not it could compete with quality opponents. The Rebels now certainly can.

Coming to Maui 4-0 with wins over Alcorn State, Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State, Ole Miss was yet to play a real, high-tier opponent prior to Clemson. When the Rebels dominated the Tigers with a 20-point victory, the first signs of real impetus began to show for Beard's side.

Overcoming No. 19 BYU yesterday and keeping it close with No. 8 Arizona today, Ole Miss is poised to compete in a loaded SEC this season.

Rebels Played Well in a Road-Feeling Neutral Site

With the Rebels 4,143 miles from home in Maui, it did not come as a shock that Wildcat fans severely outnumbered the Ole Miss faithful today. Taking control in the first half, the Rebels did not look shaken by a crowd turned against them.

Despite the Lahaina Civic Center being a neutral site, Beard's side got its first true road experience, nonetheless against a school that prides itself on one of the loudest crowds in college basketball.

The Rebels will need to go to some tough arenas this year, and learning how to handle crowds early will help this team come March.

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