Ole Miss Men's Basketball Reveals Non-Conference Schedule for 2024-25 Season
While Ole Miss Rebel fans have been focused on the upcoming 2024 football season, the hype around Chris Beard and his men's basketball program entering Year 2 has continued to grow.
Beard's first season in Oxford gave us a glimpse of the future of this program, but now with the additions and players that decided to come back this offseason, the Rebels have a chance to make noise in March.
The Rebels have also been creative with the schedule in non-conference play so far, and the 2025 slate is more of the same. Ole Miss revealed its full non-conference schedule for the campaign on Monday.
vs. Long Island (Nov. 4)
vs. Grambling State (Nov. 8)
vs. South Alabama (Nov. 12) (Tad Smith Coliseum)
vs. Colorado State (Nov. 16) (Southaven, Miss.)
vs. Oral Roberts (Nov. 21)
Rady Children's Invitational (Nov 28-29.) (San Diego, Calif.) -- BYU, Purdue and NC State are the other participants
at Louisville (Dec. 3)
vs. Lindenwood (Dec. 7)
at Southern Miss (Dec. 14) (Biloxi, Miss.)
vs. Southern (Dec. 17)
vs. Queens (Dec. 21)
at Memphis (Dec. 28)
The non-conference schedule has a nice mix of tune-up games and tough matchups like Louisville and Memphis on the road plus the in-season tournament with some of contenders. The Rebels coasted through the non-con last season, so the increase in competition should help down the stretch in SEC play.
In total (outside of the Rady Children's Invitational), Ole Miss will play three games at venues in Mississippi that are not the SJB Pavilion. The second-annual Tad Pad Game on campus will take place on Nov. 12 against South Alabama, and the Rebels will also face Colorado State and Southern Miss in Southaven and Biloxi, respectively.