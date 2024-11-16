How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Colorado State
The Ole Miss Rebels will put their perfect record to the test on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Southaven, Mississippi, to take on the Colorado State Rams.
So far this season, Ole Miss has gained wins over Long Island (90-60), Grambling State (66-64) and South Alabama (64-54). The Rams also come in with an undefeated record and are led by seventh-year head coach Niko Medved who holds a 120-75 record in that span.
Colorado State was an NCAA Tournament team last year, posting an overall record of 25-11 and 10-8 in the Mountain West Conference.
Can the Rebels keep up their winning ways on Saturday? Here are the betting odds from the game via FanDuel Sportsbook as well as how you can watch the action.
WHO: Colorado State Rams vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
RECORDS: Colorado State (3-0) vs. Ole Miss (3-0)
WHEN: Nov. 16 -- 3 p.m. CT
WHERE: Landers Center -- Southaven, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes
SPREAD: Colorado State +4.5, Ole Miss -4.5
MONEY LINE: Colorado State +150, Ole Miss -182
OVER/UNDER: 140.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.