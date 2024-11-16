The Grove Report

How To Watch, Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Colorado State

The Ole Miss Rebels are heading up to Southaven to take on Colorado State on Saturday.

Nov 12, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard watches during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels will put their perfect record to the test on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Southaven, Mississippi, to take on the Colorado State Rams.

So far this season, Ole Miss has gained wins over Long Island (90-60), Grambling State (66-64) and South Alabama (64-54). The Rams also come in with an undefeated record and are led by seventh-year head coach Niko Medved who holds a 120-75 record in that span.

Colorado State was an NCAA Tournament team last year, posting an overall record of 25-11 and 10-8 in the Mountain West Conference.

Can the Rebels keep up their winning ways on Saturday? Here are the betting odds from the game via FanDuel Sportsbook as well as how you can watch the action.

WHO: Colorado State Rams vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Colorado State (3-0) vs. Ole Miss (3-0)

WHEN: Nov. 16 -- 3 p.m. CT

WHERE: Landers Center -- Southaven, Miss.

TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada, Color: Kermit Davis

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes

SPREAD: Colorado State +4.5, Ole Miss -4.5

MONEY LINE: Colorado State +150, Ole Miss -182

OVER/UNDER: 140.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

