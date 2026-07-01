Ole Miss Rebels Guard Receives 'Breakout' Honor Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Ole Miss Rebels basketball program is still on the rise under head coach Chris Beard. Beard is entering his fourth season in Oxford, and the time for this program to elevate is now.

Last season, the Rebels nearly pulled off the ultimate March miracle but came up short in the SEC Tournament semifinals to the eventual tournament champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks. However, the past is the past. The Rebels and Coach Beard are hoping that the 2025 season is a building block to where this program is going.

2026 has featured a lot of movement with the roster. From numerous departures to a new crop of recruiting and transfer talent, this coaching staff wanted to make changes to get the Rebels up to par with the rest of the SEC. However, some remaining talent are going to be key factors for the team this upcoming season.

One name that has been brought up this summer has been sophomore guard Patton Pinkins. Pinkins started 20 games as a freshman this past season, averaging nearly 25 minutes of play per game. This season, Coach Beard will need even more from Pinkins. Recently, the heartbeat of college basketball content, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, revealed his five potential breakout players for the SEC this upcoming season. Rothstein believes that Pinkins will be one of those breakout talents.

A Star On The Rise

5 SEC Breakout Players. pic.twitter.com/pZ6Xlelapj — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 1, 2026

Rothstein lists Pinkins along with Florida Gators guard Isaiah Brown, Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno, Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison, and Tennessee Volunteers forward Dewayne Brown as the breakout candidates within the conference.

While Rothstein is high on Pinkins, he is not so high on the Rebels as a team. The college basketball insider has the Rebels as the 12th-best team in the SEC heading into the new season.

SEC Preseason Power Rankings. pic.twitter.com/z1GHHkQKaN — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 1, 2026

As stated earlier, the Rebels have a lot of moving parts when it comes to their roster this season. One certainty, though, is that Pinkins can be a leader for this team in just his second year with the program. The former four-star recruit will be expected to step up a level after finishing last season averaging 9.3 points per game and less than one assist per game.

Beard led the Rebels to an NCAA Tournament appearance in just his second season with the team. But last year felt like a step back. This is an important season for the Beard era, and he will need Pinkins to be his breakout star.

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