Former UCLA Bruins' Forward Christeen Iwuala Announces Commitment to Ole Miss Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels women’s basketball team is getting in on the spring transfer portal action, as Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin landed her third transfer commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Former UCLA Bruins forward Christeen Iwuala announced via social media that she will be heading to Ole Miss to continue her collegiate career.
“Committed 💙❤️,” Iwuala said via X (formerly Twitter).
This is a huge pickup for Coach Yo and the Rebels, as the former four-star recruit was rated as the No. 49 player in the 2022 signing class per ESPNW HoopGurlz. The 6-3 forward was graded as the seventh-best player at her position.
In two seasons with the Bruins, the San Antonio, Tex., native averaged 3.3 points per game, 0.6 assists per game, and 3.2 rebounds per game. Iwuala played in 69 games as a Bruin and started in two. In 2023 at UCLA, Iwuala averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent from the field. She made her first career start in Feb. versus the Stanford Cardinals.
Iwuala’s scouting report coming from ESPNW can be found below.
“Strong, physical lefty power-post cleans the glass, outlets and initiates the fast break; offers a defensive presence in the paint, alters and rejects shots; mobile in transition; gains position in the paint, finishes plays vs. contact.” – via ESPNW HoopGurlz.
With the portal set to close on Wednesday, this was a solid last-minute get for the Rebels.