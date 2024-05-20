LOOK: Transfer Portal DL Chris Hardie Shares Photos From Ole Miss Visit
The Ole Miss Rebels are courting the talents of Jacksonville State Gamecocks transfer defensive lineman Chris Hardie.
As reported last week, Jacksonville State Gamecocks transfer defensive lineman Chris Hardie was expected to visit Oxford over the weekend, and he did just that, posting photos celebrating his time with the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday.
Hardie shared the photos from his X account in a post you can view here.
"Special thank you to the coaches and staff at Ole Miss for having me on visit," Hardie wrote. "I enjoyed my time in Oxford this weekend!"
Hardie is just the latest target by this Ole Miss staff on the defensive side of the ball, and should he commit to the Rebels, he would bolster an already-impressive defensive front. Lane Kiffin and company grabbed top transfers this offseason in defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Texas A&M) and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen (Florida) with hopes of creating a pass rush that rivals all of college football.
Ole Miss also returns some veterans along the line in Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues, and it signed elite in-state talent Kam Franklin in the last recruiting cycle.
What would Hardie bring to Ole Miss, if he chose Oxford as his transfer destination? In short, a lot.
Hardie suited up for the Gamecocks for four seasons, but the 2023 campaign was his most productive as he racked up 60 total tackles (33 solo), 8.5 sacks and one interception. These numbers were good enough to earn him First-Team All-Conference USA honors last year.
Putting another strong body in the rotation for Ole Miss along the defensive front can never hurt, and it appears that the Rebels are at least in the running for his talents.