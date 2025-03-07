Ole Miss Women's Basketball Claims SEC Tournament Win Over Mississippi State
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball is advancing in the SEC Tournament after claiming an 85-73 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday night in Greenville, S.C.
As a team, Ole Miss shot 52.7 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from three and 75 percent from the free throw line. Mississippi State, by comparison, shot 45.9 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three and 66.7 percent from the free throw line.
"Really happy about the victory tonight," Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said postgame. "We knew it would be hard-fought, not only because both teams want to advance, but it's a little more personal when it's an in-state rivalry. We wish Mississippi State the best of luck, but for us, we had to take care of business so we could continue to chase our own destiny."
Ole Miss, who entered tonight's action as a 7 seed, will now advance to face 2-seed Texas on Friday. The Rebels were led in scoring by Kennedy Todd-Williams and Madison Scott with 20 points apiece, and Sira Thienou (13) and Christeen Iwuala (11) joined them in double digits.
"It means everything," Scott said on the win. "It's March. It's my last go around. We want to go as far as we can as long as we can. This is the time to do it. We're going to give it our all, we're going to push, and may the chips fall where they fall."
This marks Ole Miss' second win of the season over Mississippi State after the Rebels took down the Bulldogs in Starkville 71-63 on Jan. 19. The Rebels' matchup against Texas will also be the programs' second meeting of the year as the Longhorns claimed a win on Jan. 26 in Oxford by a final score of 61-58.
Tip-off in Friday's game between Ole Miss and Texas is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.